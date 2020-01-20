Watch Anderson .Paak Play A Drum Solo On The Price Is Right

It’s Music Week on The Price Is Right. Leading up to this Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, the long-running consumerist orgy disguised as a daytime game show — a beloved mainstay of my childhood, along with Supermarket Sweep — will welcome Anderson .Paak, Diplo, Haim, Meghan Trainor, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump to (ahem) showcase their skills. The episodes were taped in early December, and now they’ve started to roll out.

The first Music Week guest to come on down is Anderson .Paak. His appearance included a 30-second drum solo. It appears he also spun the Showcase Showdown wheel, helped to show off the merchandise during a game of Plinko, and celebrated vigorously with a winning contestant. Check out visual documentation of all this below.

Drum roll please… Let's welcome our first guest of #PriceIsRight Music Week, @AndersonPaak! pic.twitter.com/nV92Tm7JtJ — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 20, 2020

No Sunday scaries here because your Monday just got a whole lot better! @AndersonPaak will be our first guest on #PriceIsRight Music Week TOMORROW on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/5o5IkhTPgY — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 20, 2020

Anderson Paak is the guest model on the price is right (?) and the energy he’s bringing is infectious!!! CBS, let him be on every ep!! pic.twitter.com/aeI0YE84kb — blunt observations (@bluntobs) January 20, 2020

In case you were wondering, Drew Carey is now in his 13th year hosting the show, and yes, Bob Barker is still alive at age 96.