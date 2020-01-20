Watch Anderson .Paak Play A Drum Solo On The Price Is Right

It’s Music Week on The Price Is Right. Leading up to this Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, the long-running consumerist orgy disguised as a daytime game show — a beloved mainstay of my childhood, along with Supermarket Sweep — will welcome Anderson .Paak, Diplo, Haim, Meghan Trainor, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump to (ahem) showcase their skills. The episodes were taped in early December, and now they’ve started to roll out.

The first Music Week guest to come on down is Anderson .Paak. His appearance included a 30-second drum solo. It appears he also spun the Showcase Showdown wheel, helped to show off the merchandise during a game of Plinko, and celebrated vigorously with a winning contestant. Check out visual documentation of all this below.

In case you were wondering, Drew Carey is now in his 13th year hosting the show, and yes, Bob Barker is still alive at age 96.

Tags: Anderson .Paak, The Price Is Right