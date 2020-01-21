Porches – “Do U Wanna”

Late last year, Aaron Maine’s DIY rock-turned synth-pop project Porches returned with a new single called “rangerover.” And today, he’s announced a whole new album, Ricky Music, out in March via Domino and featuring contributions from Mitski, Zsela, and Dev Hynes and co-production by Jacob Portrait. As Maine explains in a statement:

My new album, Ricky Music, was written and recorded between Dec 2017 and the spring of 2019. Mostly in New York at my apartment, but some of it in Chicago, Los Angeles, and various cities while touring around Europe. This record is an account of the beauty, confusion, anger, joy and sadness I experienced during that time. I think I was as lost as I was madly in love. In these songs I hear myself sometimes desperate for clarity, and other times, having enough perspective to laugh at myself in some of my darkest moments. That’s sort of what this album is about, I hope you enjoy it.

Along with the announcement, Maine is sharing another new single, “Do U Wanna,” which comes with a video from frequent collaborator Nick Harwood. “‘Do U Wanna’ is a song about looking at yourself and realizing the disparity between how you’d like to act and how you actually act,” Maine says. “The fun you vs. the isolated you. I feel like with the refrain I’m almost taunting myself to get up and do something.” Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Patience”

02 “Do U Wanna”

03 “Lipstick Song”

04 “PFB”

05 “I Wanna Ride”

06 “Madonna”

07 “I Can’t Even Think”

08 “Hair”

09 “Fuck_3″

10 “Wrote Some Songs”

11 “rangerover” (bonus track)

TOUR DATES:

03/23 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry*

03/24 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

03/25 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In*

03/27 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

03/28 Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn*

03/29 Dallas, TX @ Trees*

03/31 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern*

04/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*

04/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

04/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent*

04/06 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom*

04/07 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

04/08 Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

04/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge*

04/11 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre*

04/13 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews*

04/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

04/15 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon*

04/16 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

04/17 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar*

04/18 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx*

04/20 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace*

04/21 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB*

04/22 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase*

04/23 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

04/24 Pawtucket, RI @ The Met RI*

04/25 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat*

04/27 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church*

04/29 New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

* with Sassy 009

Ricky Music is out 3/13 via Domino. Pre-order it here.