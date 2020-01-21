Poliça – “Sea Without Blue”

Have you been listening to the singles from the new Poliça album When We Stay Alive? It would be a shame to let songs as good as “Driving,” “Forget Me Now,” and “Steady” pass you by. So here’s what we’re gonna do: Listen to the new one out today, then go back and listen to the old ones too.

Today’s selection is called “Sea Without Blue.” It’s a cloudy synth-pop ballad with drum programming that skitters almost like a trap beat. Channy Leaneagh’s vocal performance is tender, and the production conjures a feeling of being lost in a fog of heavy emotion. Listen below.

When We Stay Alive is out 1/31 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.