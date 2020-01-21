Lala Lala – “Legs, Run”

Lala Lala, the Band To Watch of Chicago’s Lillie West, released their sophomore album, The Lamb, in 2018. Last year, they reissued their debut album, Sleepyhead, and collaborated with WHY?’s Yoni Wolf on a new song.

That collaboration extends to Lala Lala’s new single, “Legs, Run,” which West produced alongside the WHY? leader. It’s a glittering, atmospheric two minutes that booms into focus: “I stumbled like a dog on these jagged rocks,” West sings. “While hawks hang overhead/ Who will I love in the end?” The track’s music video, which was directed by Weird Life, alludes to the climax of the 1998 movie The Truman Show. Watch and listen below.

“Legs, Run” is out now via Hardly Art.