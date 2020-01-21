Midwife – “Anyone Can Play Guitar”

Denver musician Madeline Johnston records what she calls “heaven metal” under the name Midwife. Her album Forever, out in April via the Flenser, is dedicated to Colin Ward, her former roommate at Denver DIY space Rhinoceropolis, who died in 2018. In a press release, Johnston explains, “He was my roommate and was the embodiment of that place in a lot of ways. We became really close friends there. I was always learning so much from him, about life and being an artist. He was an amazing teacher and friend to me.”

The album is preceded today by its excellent lead single “Anyone Can Play Guitar,” which is not a Radiohead cover. Midwife’s “Anyone Can Play Guitar” is a heavy dream-pop track that prioritizes atmospheric haze over visceral percussion. The result is a floaty, disembodied sensation. “Anyone can play guitar,” Johnston sings repeatedly, before moving on to a new refrain: “You can’t run for your whole life.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://midwifemusic.com/album/forever" target="_blank">Forever by Midwife</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “2018”

02 “Anyone Can Play Guitar”

03 “Vow”

04 “Language”

05 “C.R.F.W.”

06 “S.W.I.M.”

Forever is out 4/10 on the Flenser. Pre-order it here.