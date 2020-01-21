Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic Coming To Netflix

Bradley Cooper made a big splash with his directorial debut, 2018’s critical and commercial smash A Star Is Born. He is staying in the music lane with his follow-up project, a biopic about 20th century American composer Leonard Bernstein, perhaps best known for writing West Side Story. As Deadline reports, Netflix has acquired all rights for the movie from Paramount, which previously marked it as a priority project in May 2018.

The untitled Bernstein project has an insanely accomplished pedigree. Cooper will star and direct in the film and will cowrite it with Josh Singer, whose Spotlight script with Tom McCarthy won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Cooper is also one of the film’s many producers. So are Hollywood legends Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. So is Joker director Todd Phillips, Cooper’s partner in the production company Joint Effort, who formerly directed him in the Hangover films. Also on board as producers are Kristie Macosko Krieger, Emma Tillinger Koskoff (who worked on both The Irishman and Joker), and the duo of Fred Berner and Amy Durning, who have been shepherding the project for a decade and originally secured the rights from Bernstein’s family.