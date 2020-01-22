Yumi Zouma – “Cool For A Second”

Longstanding dreamy pop experts Yumi Zouma announced their signing to Polyvinyl last month with the release of a new single called “Right Track / Wrong Man.” With their latest song, they’ve taken the next natural step and announced the details of their first LP for the label.

Truth Or Consequences, out in March, will include both “Right Track / Wrong Man” and the newly released “Cool For A Second,” an extremely Yumi-Zouma-esque delve into pillowy melancholia. It’s also got a video directed by Nick Mckk involving the beach, pizza, and TV — all sources of comfort as reliable as Yumi Zouma’s music.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lonely After”

02 “Right Track / Wrong Man”

03 “Southwark”

04 “Sage”

05 “Mirror To The Fire”

06 “Cool For A Second”

07 “Truer Than Ever”

08 “My Palms Are Your Reference To Hold To Your Heart”

09 “Magazine Bay”

10 “Lie Like You Want Me Back”

Truth Or Consequences is out 3/13 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.