Chloe Kae – “Misconception” & “Recluse”

Melbourne singer Chloe Kae is best known as one half of the pop duo Kllo alongside Simon Lam, aka Nearly Oratorio. Now Kae has a solo project too. Under her own name, Kae has released her debut single today, a pair of tracks that fit right in with Kllo’s melancholy electronic R&B vibe. The Machinedrum-produced A-side, “Misconception,” finds her singing in a high half-whisper against ghostly, piano-led backing. The B-side, “Recluse,” pairs a similar vibe with UK garage production a la Burial. Check out both tracks below, including a video for “Misconception.”

<a href="http://chloekae.bandcamp.com/album/misconception-recluse" target="_blank">Misconception / Recluse by Chloe Kae</a>

“Misconception” b/w “Recluse” is out now. Purchase it here.