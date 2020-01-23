The city of Richmond, Virginia has given the world insane numbers of great metal, hardcore, and punk bands. It has also given us D’Angelo. And it’s also the home of Adam Watkins, a young musician who records blurry bedroom-pop records under the name addy. Watkins’ style is a folky acoustic sort of thing, but he surrounds his voice with gooey synths, giving himself a homespun orchestral sort of grandeur. His music is pretty and chilled-out, but it’s not really lo-fi. It’s got more confidence than that.

Watkins has been making music as addy since 2017, and he’s self-released two Bandcamp EPs, re call and ROSE EYES. Later this winter, he’ll release his debut LP Eclipse, and he’s doing it on an an actual record label and everything. “Planted,” the first single, has a nicely countrified twinkle to it. “Planted” has guest musicians, too: a violinist and a pedal steel player. The full arrangement suits Watkins nicely. Check it out below.

Eclipse is out 3/6 on Topshelf.