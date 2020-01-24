Megan Thee Stallion – “B.I.T.C.H.”

Ascendant Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion had a huge 2019 thanks to hits like “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash Shit,” and “Hot Girl Summer.” She’s positioned to continue her success streak in 2020, having already teased collaborations with Pharrell and SZA and announced her official debut album Suga. (Last year’s Fever sure felt like a debut album, but she graced that one with the ever-popular “project” tag instead.)

Suga is also supposedly the name of the new persona Megan will debut on the album. In an interview with NPR last year, she explained that Suga is “besties with Tina Snow,” another one of her personas, a sentiment affirmed by her promo activity on social media this week. (There’s also Hot Girl Meg, if you’re keeping track.)

We get our first preview of the Suga character on her new single out today, “B.I.T.C.H.” The track samples 2Pac’s “Ratha Be Ya Nigga,” off All Eyez On Me. Listen below.

Suga is out later this year on 300.