Mars Volta Singer Says His Dog Was Killed By Scientologists Protecting That ’70s Show Actor

Cedric Bixler-Zavala of the Mars Volta and At The Drive-In had to put down his family dog yesterday after she ate rat poison, and he says that Scientologists protecting That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson were behind it. In 2017, Bixler-Zavala’s wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler accused Masterson of raping her while they were dating in the late ’90s. Several other women have also made similar accusations against Masterson, who has denied all the allegations. Bixler-Zavala and Carnell Bixler are both former Scientologists; Masterson is currently an active member of the Church Of Scientology.

Loudwire reports that Bixler-Zavala, Carnell Bixler, and other accusers filed a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church Of Scientology last August for stalking and harassing them in an attempt to silence the allegations. “I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal,” Bixler-Zavala wrote on Instagram this week alongside a photograph of rat poison rolled up in raw meat. “This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard. This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect … This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger. “

In a follow-up post, captioned “Danny Masterson is a violent serial rapist. He and his church will do anything to cover up his crimes,” Bixler-Zavala added a lengthy statement:

I will not shut my mouth about this shit. Clearly you repugnant pieces of shit don’t want my wife and I to tell our story. We most certainly have some interesting receipts that can tie a whole fuck load of xenu sympathizers and xenu soliers to these rapes. Never trust a Scientologist who tries to co-opt the me too movement. Never trust an artist who is still friendly with their Scientologist celebrity pals. You know who I’m talking about. Go ahead and scroll past this and turn your blind eye. This whole bullshit idea of tolerance is very convenient way of you hiding your head in a hole while you ‘separate’ the artist from their ‘spiritual’ beliefs. You go ahead and take gigs with these people. You would be an utter fool to think that the money you help make on tour with these sheep doesn’t go back to celebrity center. If Beck can leave what the fuck is your chicken shit excuse? You gotta wonder what kind of dirt they got on you from your auditing sessions or your time on the purification rundown. ‘They’ pass your folders around and own you. You would be surprised who is in whose pocket. So here’s a special shout out to all the Powerful Cats, all the midnight vultures, all the friends of Earl, all the Berric troops, all you owners of hip red bag coffee, all you Stoned owners of Harvard, all you House Geisha dwellers, all you managerial pieces of shit repping strokes of luck, all of you Oscar stylists, all you deadly little Sarahs, all you post apocalyptic soldiers fighting zombies in Atlanta, all you black cube thugs, all you newly indoctrinated ‘people of the sun,’ all you poser hags wearing Native American regalia for purposes of rock stardom. I see you. I see what side of HERstory you are on.

