David Bowie – “Stay ’97”

Every week for the next few weeks, we’ll be getting a new track from the David Bowie archives, all of which will be compiled on the Is It Any Wonder? EP. So far we’ve gotten “The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)” and “I Can’t Read ’97,” and today we’re getting an unreleased version of “Stay.”

“Stay,” of course, first appeared on Bowie’s 1976 album Station To Station. This new recorded was started during tour rehearsals at the Factory in the Dublin Docklands, and finished later for use as a potential B-side. Bowie wanted to update some of his older tracks so they’d sit alongside material from Outside and Earthling more comfortably live.

Check it out below.