Chromatics – “Toy”

Believe it or not, Chromatics released a new album last year, Closer To Grey. It wasn’t their long-anticipated (and missing in action) Dear Tommy, but it was very good, and the Los Angeles group is back with another very good new track today.

Their new single is called “Toy,” and it’s a characteristically cinematic and strobing song. “Tell me what I have to do/ ‘Cus I can’t stop thinking of you,” Ruth Radelet sings on it. “Tell me what I have to say/ ‘Cus I can’t go on living this way.” The band has also put out a stripped back “On Film” version of the track and an instrumental.

The band also recently released a 47-track (!) deluxe edition of Closer To Grey that included some alternate takes of tracks, remixes, and instrumentals of all the songs on the album. Check that out here, and listen to “Toy” below.

“Toy” is out now via Italians Do It Better.