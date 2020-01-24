Chance The Rapper To Host Quibi’s Punk’d Reboot

Chance The Rapper is set to host MTV’s reboot of Punk’d on the short-form video streaming platform Quibi. The original celebrity prank show ran 10 seasons on MTV with Ashton Kutcher as the host.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance says in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

Although the celebs getting pranked on the new Punk’d have yet to be announced, a teaser for the series shows Chance freaking out Megan Thee Stallion with a gorilla. Watch that below.

I got a new job. I’m hosting PUNK’D on @Quibi NO ONE IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/j616DdUro1 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 24, 2020

Quibi — short for “quick bites” — launches in April.