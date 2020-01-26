Rosalía leveled up in a major way with the release of El Mal Querer in 2018, and she’s spent the last year putting out a series of impressive one-off tracks, including just this last week with “Juro Que.”

In typical Grammys fashion, it took a while for the Recording Academy to bring her to the main ceremony — though she did win Album Of The Year at the Latin Grammy Awards last year — but tonight she performed during the telecast. She did an eye-catching flamenco-inspired performance that included the recently released “Juro Que” and her hit “Malamente.”

Rosalía won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer, and she was nominated for Best New Artist.

Watch her performance below.