The Aerosmith performance was a big source of controversy at the Grammys this year, second only to the Grammys own problem with corruption, vote-fixing, and sexual harassment. They are being honored as 2020’s MusiCares Person Of The Year, despite being a band, and because of that they performed at the ceremony on Sunday night. (They were also honored at a separate event on Friday night where Foo Fighters, John Legend, Ashley McBryde, and more performed covers of their songs.)

The band blocked longtime drummer Joey Kramer from playing during the Grammys after he tried to return from disability leave in time for the performance. Kramer sued the band after re-auditioning for the group he’s been in since 1970 with a click-track and they still wouldn’t let him in. A judge sided with Aerosmith in the lawsuit, saying that because he has not played with the band in six months that Aerosmith were free to perform without him.

And so they did. The band played “Living On The Edge” and then reunited with Run-DMC to perform “Walk This Way.” The performance included some nods to their music video together, and a Kobe Bryant jersey was held up toward the end of the performance. Lizzo also sang along with Steven Tyler.

Watch below.