“Old Town Road” was the biggest song of 2019, and it got an appropriately big performance at the Grammys Award ceremony on Sunday night. Lil Nas X was joined by Billy Ray Cyrus (naturally), K-pop superstars BTS, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey to perform the track as the “Old Town Road All-Stars.” No Trent Reznor, but he was there in spirit.

Lil Nas X and friends lip-synced the song on a rotating turntable stage, perhaps the most elaborate set of the entire show. It started with Lil Nas X strumming a mandolin next to a Kobe Bryant jersey. And as it ended, Lil Nas X also did his song “Rodeo” with the original Nas — Big Nas J? — coming out to add a new verse.

Lil Nas X was up for six Grammy nominations. He won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video for “Old Town Road.” “OTR” is also nominated for Record Of The Year, “Panini” is up for Best Rap/Sung Performance, and his 7 EP is up for Album Of The Year. Lil Nas X is also nominated for Best New Artist.

Watch the “Old Town Road All-Stars” performance below.