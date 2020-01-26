Billie Eilish’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? , has been named the Album Of The Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Eilish beat out a field that included Bon Iver’s i, i, Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Ariana Grande’s thank u, next, H.E.R.’s I Used To Know Her, Lil Nas X’s 7 EP, Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You, and Vampire Weekend’s Father Of The Bride.

“Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?” Eilish said to open her speech.

Billie Eilish ended up sweeping all four major awards of the night: Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist. It’s only the second time an artist has won all four General Field awards in one night — Christopher Cross previously did it in 1981. Eilish also becomes the youngest artist to win Album Of The Year, beating Taylor Swift who won in 2010 for Fearless.