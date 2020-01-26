Tanya Tucker Wins Her First Grammys

Tanya Tucker has just won the first Grammys of her career. The 61-year-old country legend picked up two trophies at the ceremony tonight, winning Best Country song for “Bring My Flowers Now” and Best Country Album for While I’m Living.

Since she started performing at age nine, Tucker has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards; she landed her first nomination nearly 50 years ago, in 1972, for her hit “Delta Dawn.”

“Bring My Flowers Now” is also up for Song Of The Year tonight alongside Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way,” Billie Eilish’s “bad guy,” H.E.R.’s “Hard Place,” Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” Lana Del Rey’s “Norman Fucking Rockwell!,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”