Stream Fly Anakin’s New Album At The End Of The Day

For a few years now, the members of the Richmond, Virginia rap crew Mutant Academy have been steadily cranking out ridiculously solid throwback rap music. Their constant thrumming beneath-the-surface presence reminds me a bit of Griselda Records, back in the era when people were just starting to figure out who they were. The Mutant Academy style is more mellow and soft-spoken than the Griselda one; it’s closer in spirit to the muttery collegiate backpack-rap underground of the late ’90s and early ’00s than to its flashier drug-rap counterpart. But Mutant Academy is just as stocked with talented rappers and producers, and its catalog runs just as deep.

The leading light of Mutant Academy is the rapper Fly Anakin, who puts out such a constant stream of music that it’s tough to absorb it all. Last year, as part of an underground-rap roundup, I wrote about Holly Water, his collaborative album with Big Kahuna OG. Yesterday, Fly Anakin followed that album up with a new solo LP called At The End Of The Day. It’s a warm, inviting, thoughtful collection of songs, and you can hear it below.

At The End Of The Day is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.