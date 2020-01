Andy Shauf’s mumbly soft-rock concept album The Neon Skyline is our reigning Album Of The Week (at least until tomorrow), and the Canadian musician was on CBS This Morning over the weekend to perform some tracks from it. Shauf and his quietly assured band breezed through three songs — the title track, “Try Again,” and “Things I Do” — that demonstrate why he’s become such a cult favorite among musicians and listeners alike. Watch below.

The Neon Skyline is out now on ANTI-.