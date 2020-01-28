Lily Konigsberg – “I Said”

Over the years, Lily Konigsberg has built up a delightfully weird collection of music that defies easy categorization. With her band Palberta, she’s made spazzed-out art-rock, and as one-half of Lily And Horn Horse she’s made addictive synthetic experiments. She’s also kept up a steady stream of releases under her own name, and in March she’s putting out a new EP called It’s Just Like All The Clouds.

Today she’s sharing a new song from that EP, “I Said,” a crisp, catchy, and concise bit of ’90s-indebted indie rock that snaps into place around Konigsberg’s sweet vocals as she reflects on time gone by. “Last year I said I can’t wait for the next year,” she sings. “This year, I can wait and I will wait forever.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “At Best”

02 “It’s Just Like All The Clouds”

03 “I Said”

04 “Summer In The City”

TOUR DATES (w/ of Montreal):

02/27 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

02/28 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

02/29 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/01 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

03/02 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/03 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

03/04 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/08 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/09 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

03/10 Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre

03/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/12 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/13 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

03/14 Nashville, TN @ Little Harpeth

The It’s Just Like All The Clouds EP is out 3/13 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.