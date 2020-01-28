Lily Konigsberg – “I Said”

Over the years, Lily Konigsberg has built up a delightfully weird collection of music that defies easy categorization. With her band Palberta, she’s made spazzed-out art-rock, and as one-half of Lily And Horn Horse she’s made addictive synthetic experiments. She’s also kept up a steady stream of releases under her own name, and in March she’s putting out a new EP called It’s Just Like All The Clouds.
Today she’s sharing a new song from that EP, “I Said,” a crisp, catchy, and concise bit of ’90s-indebted indie rock that snaps into place around Konigsberg’s sweet vocals as she reflects on time gone by. “Last year I said I can’t wait for the next year,” she sings. “This year, I can wait and I will wait forever.”
Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “At Best”
02 “It’s Just Like All The Clouds”
03 “I Said”
04 “Summer In The City”
TOUR DATES (w/ of Montreal):
02/27 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
02/28 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
02/29 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/01 Richmond, VA @ Broadberry
03/02 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/03 Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
03/04 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
03/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
03/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/07 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
03/08 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/09 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
03/10 Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre
03/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03/12 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/13 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater
03/14 Nashville, TN @ Little Harpeth
The It’s Just Like All The Clouds EP is out 3/13 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.