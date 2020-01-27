Osheaga 2020 Lineup

The Montreal-based festival Osheaga has announced its 2020 lineup. The headliners are Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and Kendrick Lamar.

Other acts performing include Vampire Weekend, Bon Iver, Brockhampton, Kraftwerk, Caribou, Charli XCX, Yaeji, Tove Lo, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Tjay, Clairo, Slowthai, Men I Trust, EARTHGANG, Julia Jacklin, Caroline Polachek, Orville Peck, and quite a few more.

The festival takes place on 7/31, 8/1, and 8/2 at the Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10AM. More info here.