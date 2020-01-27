Rolling Loud Miami 2020 Lineup

Having launched back in 2014, Rolling Loud has already expanded well beyond its Miami origins. The giant hip-hop festival has now spread into multiple events throughout the year. Tonight, we get the highly-anticipated announcement of the 2020 lineup.

Headliners include A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. The rest of the lineup has plenty of other big and rising names as well: 21 Savage, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Swae Lee, A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, YG, Gucci Mane… the list goes on. Check out the full lineup below:

FRIDAY

A$AP Rocky

21 Savage

Playboi Carti

Trippie Red

DaBaby

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Lil Tecca

$uicideboy$

Saweetie

Rod Wave

Shoreline Mafia

Saint Jhn

Plies

Pouya

K CAMP

Curren$y

Action Bronson

YK Osiris

Famous Dex

Stunna 4 Vegas

Fat Nick

Buddy

Casanova

Robb Bank$

Pi’erre Bourne

Renni Rucci

Jackboy

RJMrLA

Germ

Kenny Mason

22Gz

Chris King

Jozzy

Hood Brat

300lbs Of Guwop

Fendip

Splash Zanotti

Doeman

SATURDAY

Travis Scott

Young Thug

Lil Baby

Big Sean

Gunna

Swae Lee

Lil Pump

A$AP Ferg

Nav

Sheck Wes

Blueface

Wale

Don Toliver

Pop Smoke

Chief Keef

T-Pain

Moneybagg Yo

Fetty Wap

Lil Keed

Rico Nasty

Soulja Boy

Iann Dior

G Herbo

Dave East

Yung Bans

Berner

Quando Rondo

Mozzy

Shordie Shordie

J.I.

Ice Billion Berg

10k.Caash

Jasiah

Lil Reese

Coi Leray

Bio

Tokyo Jetz

Tay Money

Sheff G

Beam

Bino Rideaux

1Take Jay

AzChike

Rubi Rose

Lil Poppa

Chinese Kitty

Seddy Hendrinx

Big Baby Scumbag

Teddy

Baby Smoove

Swavay

Winter Blanco

Belis

Cherelle

Gat$

SUNDAY

Post Malone

Lil Uzi Vert

Roddy Ricch

Tyga

YG

Gucci Mane

Lil Yachty

Ski Mask The Slump God

City Girls

Lil Tjay

Polo G

Lil Skies

Juicy J

Young Dolph

Doja Cat

Lil Durk

NLE Choppa

Young M.A.

Smokepurpp

Griselda

Danileigh

Tyla Yaweh

Key Glock

Fivio Foreign

Yung Gravy

bbno$

$not

IDK

Cousin Stizz

Duke Deuce

Mulatto

King Von

Ronny J

9lokkNine

Landon Cube

Dee Watkins

Teejayx6

Tisa Korean

Kaash Paige

Pressa

Zoey Dollaz

Boobie Lootaveli

Danny Towers

OMB Peezy

ZaeHD & CEO

Yungmanny

Skooly

Rucci

IV Jay

F$O Dinero

Jucee Froot

Blacc Zacc

TOOSII

Blaatina

Tafia

CP

Tickets for Rolling Loud Miami are onsale this Friday, 1/31, at 10AM. You can get them over at the fest’s official website.