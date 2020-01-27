Rolling Loud Miami 2020 Lineup

Having launched back in 2014, Rolling Loud has already expanded well beyond its Miami origins. The giant hip-hop festival has now spread into multiple events throughout the year. Tonight, we get the highly-anticipated announcement of the 2020 lineup.
Headliners include A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. The rest of the lineup has plenty of other big and rising names as well: 21 Savage, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Swae Lee, A$AP Ferg, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, YG, Gucci Mane… the list goes on. Check out the full lineup below:
FRIDAY
A$AP Rocky
21 Savage
Playboi Carti
Trippie Red
DaBaby
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Lil Tecca
$uicideboy$
Saweetie
Rod Wave
Shoreline Mafia
Saint Jhn
Plies
Pouya
K CAMP
Curren$y
Action Bronson
YK Osiris
Famous Dex
Stunna 4 Vegas
Fat Nick
Buddy
Casanova
Robb Bank$
Pi’erre Bourne
Renni Rucci
Jackboy
RJMrLA
Germ
Kenny Mason
22Gz
Chris King
Jozzy
Hood Brat
300lbs Of Guwop
Fendip
Splash Zanotti
Doeman
SATURDAY
Travis Scott
Young Thug
Lil Baby
Big Sean
Gunna
Swae Lee
Lil Pump
A$AP Ferg
Nav
Sheck Wes
Blueface
Wale
Don Toliver
Pop Smoke
Chief Keef
T-Pain
Moneybagg Yo
Fetty Wap
Lil Keed
Rico Nasty
Soulja Boy
Iann Dior
G Herbo
Dave East
Yung Bans
Berner
Quando Rondo
Mozzy
Shordie Shordie
J.I.
Ice Billion Berg
10k.Caash
Jasiah
Lil Reese
Coi Leray
Bio
Tokyo Jetz
Tay Money
Sheff G
Beam
Bino Rideaux
1Take Jay
AzChike
Rubi Rose
Lil Poppa
Chinese Kitty
Seddy Hendrinx
Big Baby Scumbag
Teddy
Baby Smoove
Swavay
Winter Blanco
Belis
Cherelle
Gat$
SUNDAY
Post Malone
Lil Uzi Vert
Roddy Ricch
Tyga
YG
Gucci Mane
Lil Yachty
Ski Mask The Slump God
City Girls
Lil Tjay
Polo G
Lil Skies
Juicy J
Young Dolph
Doja Cat
Lil Durk
NLE Choppa
Young M.A.
Smokepurpp
Griselda
Danileigh
Tyla Yaweh
Key Glock
Fivio Foreign
Yung Gravy
bbno$
$not
IDK
Cousin Stizz
Duke Deuce
Mulatto
King Von
Ronny J
9lokkNine
Landon Cube
Dee Watkins
Teejayx6
Tisa Korean
Kaash Paige
Pressa
Zoey Dollaz
Boobie Lootaveli
Danny Towers
OMB Peezy
ZaeHD & CEO
Yungmanny
Skooly
Rucci
IV Jay
F$O Dinero
Jucee Froot
Blacc Zacc
TOOSII
Blaatina
Tafia
CP
Tickets for Rolling Loud Miami are onsale this Friday, 1/31, at 10AM. You can get them over at the fest’s official website.