On Sunday morning, Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, died in a helicopter crash in California. The crash also killed Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, many of whom were young girls. There were many songs about Bryant during his lifetime. There will be many more in the wake of his sudden, crushing death. This morning, the urbano superstar Bad Bunny has shared the first high-profile one.

Bad Bunny started out posting songs on SoundCloud while working as a supermarket checkout clerk. He’s a big star now, but rather than wait to release his Bryant tribute “6 Rings” through the regular channels, he’s simply posted it to SoundCloud. The two-minute song, sung entirely in Spanish, samples sportscasters’ reports of Bryant’s in-game highlights and Bryant’s own retirement speech.

The title of “6 Rings” is a reference to the five NBA Championships that Bryant won and to “a marriage that gave you your daughters.” Elsewhere, Bad Bunny sings about Bryant as a personal inspiration. Translated lyrics: “You taught me that everything in life is done with passion/ And to win you have to have a heart.” Listen to the song below.