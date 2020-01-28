Last Of The Original Kingston Trio, Bob Shane, Dead At 85

Bob Shane, one third of the enormously popular folk institution known as the Kingston Trio, has died. The New York Times reports that Shane died on Sunday while in hospice care in Phoenix. Shane, the last surviving original member of the Kingston trio, was 85.

Shane, born in Hawaii, learned ukulele as a young man. As a teenager, he played at local parties with his future Kingston Trio bandmate Dave Guard. The two of them went to college in Northern California in the mid-’50s, where they met San Diego native Nick Reynolds. All three began performing together while in college, singing folk and calypso songs in harmony. In 1957, Shane, who’d returned to Hawaii after college, reunited with his former bandmates and officially formed as the Kingston Trio. The name was intended to evoke Caribbean music.

The Kingston Trio released their self-titled debut album on Capitol in 1958, and they also scored a Billboard #1 hit with their recording of the Appalachian murder ballad “Tom Dooley.” The group’s success coincided with a revival of interest in folk music. Their first five albums all hit #1 and went gold. They were hugely important in drawing mainstream attention to the sound, though plenty argued that they were also responsible for watering down the sound of the music and for removing its connections to leftist politics.

Shane sang lead on most of the group’s songs, which led to a rift within the group. In 1961, the other two members bought out Guard’s share of the group, replacing him with John Stewart. The Kingston Trio broke up in 1967, and Shane went solo, recording songs like the original version of “Honey,” later a #1 hit for Bobby Goldsboro. Later, with the permission of his former bandmates, Shane put together a new group that he called the New Kingston Trio. In 1976, Shane bought the Kingston Trio name from Guard and Reynolds, and he continued touring and performing with different Kingston Trio lineups for decades. In 1981, all three original Kingston Trio members reunited for one California show that featured a bunch of all-star guests.

Dave Guard died in 1991, and Nick Reynolds died in 2008. Bob Shane, however, kept touring with different Kingston Trio lineups until a 2004 heart attack forced his retirement. In the years after that, he’d still occasionally perform, even bringing his oxygen mask onstage with him.

Below, watch some videos of Shane performing with the Kingston Trio.