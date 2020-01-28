Gorillaz Are Teasing Something Called Song Machine

Gorillaz are teasing a new project. They’ve shared a 20-second clip called “Song Machine Theme Tune” on various social media and streaming platforms along with the caption “The Machine has been switched on.” Clicking the link provided prompts fans to “subscribe now for the next episode (snooze you lose)” of something called Gorillaz Present Song Machine | Season One.

On Thursday, Gorillaz are set to premiere a new single featuring slowthai and Slaves on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. Their last album, The Now Now, came out in 2018.