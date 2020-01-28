Gorillaz Are Teasing Something Called Song Machine

Gorillaz are teasing a new project. They’ve shared a 20-second clip called “Song Machine Theme Tune” on various social media and streaming platforms along with the caption “The Machine has been switched on.” Clicking the link provided prompts fans to “subscribe now for the next episode (snooze you lose)” of something called Gorillaz Present Song Machine | Season One.
The Machine has been switched on 🔛
Follow your nearest Song Machine (snooze you lose)
👉 https://t.co/LxIgC7zkVH pic.twitter.com/q1vNAhqQSn
— gorillaz (@gorillaz) January 28, 2020
On Thursday, Gorillaz are set to premiere a new single featuring slowthai and Slaves on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. Their last album, The Now Now, came out in 2018.
Advance notice! @gorillaz team up with @slowthai and @Slaves for their brand new track – and it'll be @AnnieMac's Hottest Record on Thursday!
Listen to @bbcr1 from 7pm. pic.twitter.com/HT5bi4KXw0
— theversion.co.uk (@TheVersion) January 24, 2020