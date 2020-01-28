Fleetwood Mac Will Never Reunite With Lindsey Buckingham Says Mick Fleetwood

Back in 2018, Lindsey Buckingham was very publicly fired from Fleetwood Mac and the band went on tour without him with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn taking over his duties. And while the impasse between Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac may have become less vocal over the last year, Mick Fleetwood was pretty adamant in a new Rolling Stone interview that Buckingham would never reunite with the band again.

When asked whether or not he could see a scenario in which they play with Buckingham again, Fleetwood had this to say:

No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature. We’re very, very committed to Neil and Mike, and that passed away a time ago, when Lindsey left. And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have to say no. It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be. A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey. The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.

And when asked whether he had spoken to Buckingham since the heart attack he had in February of last year, Fleetwood simply replied: “I have not.”

As for the future of the rest of Fleetwood Mac, Fleetwood said that, while they’re taking a little break, “We are all very open to that continuing in the band. There’s no breaking up of the band.” The band just wrapped up a year-long tour in November. He continued:

We’re not going to do a [long] tour, I would say, ever again. But there’s loads of alternatives. People like Peter Gabriel have a lovely way of working where they go and just do four or five major festivals during the summer. That’s the sort of vision that I see for Fleetwood Mac. We’re able to cherry-pick things that have dignity, and are fun to do, and they’re historically interesting.

Read the full interview here.