Silverbacks – “Drool”

The Dublin quintet Silverbacks have been on our radar for a bit now, thanks to a steady trickle of infectious singles that split the difference between post-punk and ’90s indie. Most recently, we heard “Sirens” — which ranked amongst our favorite songs that week — which was the first half of a double A-side single being released via Nice Swan Records. Today we get part two, arriving just in time to mark the third anniversary of the label.

The new single is called “Drool,” and now that both it and “Sirens” are out they’ll be available on a limited edition 7″ from Nice Swan. Here’s what bandmember Kilian O’Kelly, who takes lead vocals on “Drool,” had to say about it:

“Drool” tells the story of a good family man who unfortunately suffers from poor health and his resulting demons. The lyrics voice the man’s concern about whether or not his medication is making him feel better or worse. “Can’t you see, it does exactly what it says on the box” is a line that can apply to almost anything, the amount of trust we put into our systems and that they’re there for our own good. Empty bottles, empty stomachs, and wedding fights paint a worrisome picture but the outro concludes that the song’s hero will continue to try his best.

Compared to the frenetic energy that’s propelled most of Silverbacks’ singles so far, “Drool” is a far moodier and more reflective affair. The band’s three-guitar layers are still in full effect, with all kinds of precisely placed melodies and turns. But it’s in service of a song that’s more depleted than fiery this time around, all revolving around a melancholic chorus going “Can’t you see/ It does exactly what it says on the box.” Like O’Kelly asserted, it leaves the details open to interpretation, aside from letting us know this is a portrait of a hurting and listless character trying to survive. Check it out below.

The “Sirens”/”Drool” single is out now. You can order it via Nice Swan’s official website.