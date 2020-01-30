We at Stereogum have not had a lot to say about masked cowboy enigma Orville Peck. I’m not sure why, exactly. Seemed gimmicky, maybe? And it is gimmicky — this anonymous glammed-out Lone Ranger type singing not-quite-ironic Morrissey-fried versions of old-timey country and rockabilly. But it’s clearly something else, too. Since Peck came out of nowhere with his debut album Pony last year, he’s become a word-of-mouth success and an immediate festival mainstay. I was skeptical when I caught him at North Carolina’s Hopscotch Festival last year, but I have to tell you, that guy is an entertainer.

In any case, Peck has now reached the point where he’s getting booked on late-night shows. Last night, Peck was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he and his band played “Dead Of Night,” the opening track from Pony. It’s a tender ballad built on the “Be My Baby” drumbeat, not one of the uptempo ragers that Peck does quite well live, but it still made an impression.

Peck seems to be built for the televised hustle. The stage lights work well with his persona, and it’s fun to see Peck and his backing band decked out in matching outfits. Kimmel wore a Peck mask, too, which was cute. Peck’s voice is a take-it-or-leave-it proposition, but if you can get into it, the performance is something to see. Check it out below.

Pony is out now on Sub Pop.