Duck Sauce – “Smiley Face”

Back in 2014, producers A-Trak and Armand Van Helden released their first full-length as Duck Sauce, Quack, after a couple years of putting out goofy dance numbers together, including the viral hit “Barbra Streisand.” The music video for that song made it onto our list of the Best Music Videos Of The 2010s.

Tonight, they’re back with their first new song in six years, “Smiley Face,” a chaotically vibrant dance track that seems to signify a more permanent return for the duo. They’re also playing Coachella this year, so there’s that.

Listen to it below.

“Smiley Face” is out now.