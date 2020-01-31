Dropkick Murphys – “Smash Shit Up” & “The Bonny” (Gerry Cinnamon Cover)

It’s now been three years since Boston punk institution Dropkick Murphys released their last album 11 Short Stories Of Pain And Glory. But as long as there are drunk dudes who need things to sing really loud while they pretend to punch each other in the head, there will be room for Dropkick Murphys. There’s a new album from the band coming this fall. And today, the Murphys return with a new single that really represents just about everything you could want from a new Dropkick Murphys song.

“Smash Shit Up” is a big, simple beer-in-your-eye rager about having a whole lot of destructive energy and feeling the urge to break things. It comes with a Chris Friend-directed video in which the members of the band show absolute joy in demolishing an actual house and pulling Jackass-style stunts on each other. If you have any love in your heart for Dropkick Murphys, this is the sort of thing that will make your day just a little bit brighter.

The band is releasing “Smash Shit Up” on a 7″ single, and as a B-side, they’ve also covered “The Bonny,” a 2019 folk song from the Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon. The original is an emotive acoustic song, and Dropkick Murphys also do stuff like that sometimes. This time, though, they’ve turned “The Bonny” into another fired-up chant. Below, watch the “Smash Shit Up” video and stream their cover of “The Bonny.”

The Dropkick Murphys will play five shows in Boston over St. Patrick’s Day week, and Rancid’s Lars Fredricksen will open most of them.