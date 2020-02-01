Spike Lee Directing Film Version Of David Byrne’s American Utopia

Spike Lee has signed on to direct a film version of David Byrne’s American Utopia Broadway show, Deadline reports. Participant are executive producing alongside Lee, Byrne, and the original lead producers of the Broadway production.

“Pinch me. This couldn’t have worked out better for this project,” Byrne said in a statement. “Spike Lee directing and Participant producing — two socially engaged teams, well, three if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

The film is set to be released sometime this year. American Utopia opened October 2019 and runs through 2/16 at the Hudson Theatre in New York. Byrne released an album of the same name in 2018.