Built To Spill Announce Daniel Johnston Covers Album

Back in 2017, Daniel Johnston embarked on his final tour. A different band backed him in every city that he played in. Last month, Wilco announced the release of a live album of the show they played with Johnston in Chicago, and today Built To Spill are announcing the release of an album of Johnston covers, which were recorded while the band was practicing for their own show in Vancouver.

Built To Spill recorded Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston with the trio of Doug Martsch, Jason Albertini and Steve Gere, and they play 11 songs on it. “It was pretty special for us. Basically we wanted to get good documentation of what our rehearsals were like. It was a lot heavier than what I thought it would be,” Martsch told Rolling Stone.

Today, they’re sharing their version of “Bloody Rainbow.” Listen to it below.

<a href="http://built-to-spill.bandcamp.com/album/built-to-spill-plays-the-songs-of-daniel-johnston" target="_blank">Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston by Built To Spill</a>

Here’s the tracklist:

01 “Bloody Rainbow”

02 “Tell Me Now”

03 “Honey I Sure Miss You”

04 “Good Morning You”

05 “Heart, Mind And Soul”

06 “Life In Vain”

07 “Mountain Top”

08 “Queenie The Dog”

09 “Impossible Love”

10 “Fake Records Of Rock & Roll”

11 “Fish”

Built To Spill Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston is out 5/1 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Pre-order it here.