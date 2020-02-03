Hear Bat For Lashes’ Stripped Back “The Boys Of Summer” Cover From New Live EP

Last year, Natasha Khan released her fifth album as Bat For Lashes — the gorgeous ’80s nostalgia fever dream Lost Girls. She toured a bit behind it through the fall, and some shows featured covers that felt like they were the spiritual forebears to the world Khan was trying to create on the album. There was her take on Cyndi Lauper’s version of “I Drove All Night,” a not-so-surprising cover of Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work,” and a perhaps-more-surprising cover of Don Henley’s “The Boys Of Summer.”

The latter has now received an official release, by way of a live EP Bat For Lashes quietly let out into the world today. The recording is taken from her set at EartH, the Evolutionary Arts Hackney theater in London, last November. This was a spare, stripped back set, and the EP also features introspective, intimate readings of Lost Girls highlights “Desert Man” and “The Hunger,” as well as perennial Bat For Lashes favorite “Daniel.”

Khan’s interpretation of “The Boys Of Summer” is similarly sparse. Gone is the iconic drumbeat, and the song’s desert highway pulse. Instead, key melodic elements and synth parts are reproduced in an airy epilogue-type take on the song that amplifies the yearning and desperation of the track. While it would’ve been fun to hear a Bat For Lashes version that was as blown-out as the original, this iteration makes sense not just in the context of Khan’s EartH show but also the Lost Girls era — she renders it like a fading dream, drawing out beautiful aspects of the song you might not have known were there. Check it out below.

You can hear the whole EP over on Spotify.