Brian Wilson Speaks Out Against Beach Boys Concert At Trophy Hunting Convention

The Mike Love-led touring edition of the Beach Boys is scheduled to perform at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, NV later this week. The SC International organization, which encourages trophy hunting for endangered species, will have Donald Trump Jr. as its keynote speaker.

A couple days ago, a Change.org petition was launched to encourage Love’s Beach Boys to drop out of the event. And Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has posted the petition to his social media accounts.

“It has been brought to my attention that on Wednesday February 5, The Beach Boys touring group licensed by Mike Love are headlining at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada,” he wrote in a tweet earlier today. “This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both Al [Jardine] and I are emphatically opposed to. There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition…”

Wilson and Love have not exactly seen eye-to-eye since Love started touring under the name on his own in 1998. Since the band’s 50th anniversary tour in 2012, they have not shared a stage to perform despite continuing to tour separately with fellow Beach Boys. The last time they were seen together was in July 2018 for a Q&A for their SiriusXM channel. In October 2018, Love appeared with President Trump at the White House.

Here are Wilson’s tweets:

