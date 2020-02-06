Bob Marley Born 75 Years Ago Today: Family Announces MARLEY75 Commemorative Releases

Bob Marley was born 75 years ago today.

The legendary reggae star, who passed away in 1981, is being commemorated all this year by the Marley family, UMe and Island Records, who are launching plans for a celebration called MARLEY75. It’ll include new music, art, and more from the Marley archives that will be released throughout the year. At the Beach Life Festival in the spring, Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley will put on a Bob Marley Celebration.

The kickoff for MARLEY75 began yesterday with a new official music video for “Redemption Song,” which came out 40 years ago this fall on Marley’s final studio album Uprising. The video was animated by French artists Octave Marsal & Theo De Gueltzl, who said: “From the history of Slavery and Jamaica, Rastafarian culture, legacy of prophets (Haile Selassie the 1st, Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X), as well as Bob’s personal life, we take the audience on a journey through allegories and representations.”

Watch that below.