Zola Jesus Is Voting For Bernie Even Though Amy Klobuchar Is Her Cousin

Even though Zola Jesus is presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar’s cousin, she’s still voting for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. “I’m not fucking around with my Bernie support,” the goth-pop singer-songwriter tweeted on Monday. “He’s running against my cousin. I’m going against bloodlines for this shit!” She also changed her display name on Twitter to “ZJ for BERNIE SANDERS 2020,” in case her allegiance was still in any doubt.

Now, in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Zola Jesus has doubled down on her tweet. “I thought it was funny,” she says. “I’ve mentioned that she’s my cousin a couple of times, but I just wanted to make it very clear that I had a choice to make. I love my family, and I love the Klobuchar side of my family, but I definitely believe in Bernie’s platform way more. So it is what it is. Just so you know: I’m going out here on a limb right now, against my own blood, for this shit.”

Why is she feeling the Bern? “He’s seeing how the world can be better and he’s seeing what needs to be done,” Zola Jesus explains. “Bernie means well and means what he says. I believe that he will not only bring change into our government and into the administration and to society, but he will bring a movement of change. He will open up the floodgates and people will be able to look at society differently, look at their place within it differently, look at their neighbors differently.”

Also, it’s important to note that although Zola Jesus’ Nika Danilova and Amy Klobuchar are indeed cousins, they come from a large family and have never actually met in person. So fortunately, Thanksgiving this year will probably be no more awkward than usual.

i'm not fucking around with my bernie support. he's running against my cousin. i'm going against bloodlines for this shit! — ZJ for BERNIE SANDERS 2020 (@ZOLAJESUS) February 3, 2020