Stream Denzel Curry & Kenny Beats’ Surprise New Album UNLOCKED

Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats, separately, were behind some of the best albums of 2019 — Denzel Curry with ZUU and Kenny Beats with his Rico Nasty collaboration, Anger Management — and they’ve made the very wise choice to link up for a project. Today, they’re putting out a new album called UNLOCKED, which is the result of a three-day-long studio session that happened after Curry appeared on Kenny Beats’ YouTube show The Cave last year.

UNLOCKED features 8 new tracks that they worked on together, and it comes with a 24-minute animated video made by Psycho Films that follows the two of them into internet to discover who “leaked” their album — the two have been having fun with it on Twitter all day, and now you can hear their album in full and watch the film below.

UNLOCKED is out now via Loma Vista.