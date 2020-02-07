Jay Electronica Says His Album Is Done And That It Will Be Out In 40 Days

With his monstrous breakout single “Exhibit C,” the tough and enigmatic rapper Jay Electronica stoked the kind of buzz that few rappers are lucky enough to build over the entire course of their career. Suddenly, Jay Elec looked like the future of the genre. But that was more than a decade ago. Jay Elec never effectively capitalized on that single, and he never bothered to make the album that people wanted so badly from him. In fact, he once said that “an album is a false concept.” But now Jay Elec says that he’s made an album. He says it’s done.

This morning, Jay Elec reactivated his dormant Twitter with the two words that we’d trained ourselves not to expect from him: “Album done.” In a string of successive tweets, Jay Elec says that the album will feature Jay-Z, that he “recorded it over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26,” and that it will arrive in another 40 days. (He tweeted this just after midnight, so that would put the release date at 3/18.) He also writes this: “A Written Testimony.” We don’t know if that’s a title or a description or what.

Album done . — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

“…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery” — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Releasing in 40 days — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

A Written Testimony — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Jay Elec will go months or sometimes years without releasing any new music, but he’s been relatively busy lately, showing up alongside Dave East on the homelessness memoir “No Hoodie (Nothin’ To Lose)” and the Arabic rap duo Sons Of Yusuf on “Diving For Pearls.” So he’s warmed up. Maybe he’s got something special in the tank.

Also of note: Jay-Z, Jay Elec’s occasional collaborator and longtime patron, has only ever clicked “like” on five tweets. They’re Jay Electronica’s five tweets from last night.