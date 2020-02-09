Watch Miley Cyrus Cover The Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues” With Robby Krieger

Last night, Miley Cyrus covered the Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues” alongside Doors guitarist Robby Krieger at an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Morrison Hotel. The album turns 50 today. Also on-hand for the performance were Cyrus producer Andrew Watt and the Tangiers Blues Band.

The night also boasted appearances from Dennis Quaid, who sang “L.A. Woman,” and the Struts, who performed “Riders On The Storm.” In addition to celebrating Morrison Hotel’s 50th anniversary, the event also marked the opening of a new photography exhibition in the Sunset Marquis lobby showing outtakes from the Henry Diltz photoshoot on the album’s cover.

Watch Cyrus’ performance below.