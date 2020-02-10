Space Camp – “Fifth Grade Orchiectomy”

Space Camp is a two-piece experimental hardcore band from Connecticut. On the heels of their debut full-length, Emasculation Suite, we named the group a Band To Watch in 2017. They’ve since released two more albums, and are releasing another in March called Overjoyed In This World. Today, they’re sharing the first single from that album, and it’s called “Fifth Grade Orchiectomy.”

“Fifth Grade Orchiectomy” demands your attention while enveloping you at the same time, leaving very little air untouched. Guitars and drums swim in feedback, but in a way that’s not obfuscating. There’s a breakdown a little over halfway through that hones in on this synth that sounds like bombs falling from the sky.

Though Space Camp allude to more pop and electronic influence on their new material, “Fifth Grade Orchiectomy” suggests they’ve lost none of their intensity. Here’s what the band had to say about the track:

“Fifth Grade Orchiectomy” started as a reflection on visibility and the diversity of the experiences of trans women — how we create safety, comfort, and joy for ourselves and the structures that uphold or tear down those feelings. It plays out as more of a fantasy — a love letter to women of the world to be seen, to have a presence which is comforting, and to embody the ethereal womanhood that so often feels evasive and unattainable. Much as is the style of the album, “Fifth Grade Orchiectomy” takes a subject which often feels hopeless and frames it through a fantastical lens. I am here, I am here, I am here.

Listen to “Fifth Grade Orchiectomy” below.

<a href="http://spacecampct.bandcamp.com/album/overjoyed-in-this-world" target="_blank">Overjoyed in This World by SPACE CAMP</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/07 – New Haven, CT @ The State House

03/14 – Cambridge, MA @ The Democracy Center

03/28 – Northampton, MA @ TBA

CREDIT: Caleb Blansett

Overjoyed In This World is out 3/6 via Redscroll Records. Pre-order it here.