Coriky – “Clean Kill”

Back in in November 2018, Ian MacKaye, Amy Farina, and Joe Lally played their first show togther as a then-unnamed band in a Washington, DC church. At the time, they said they had been playing in a basement since 2015. They, of course, have history: MacKaye and Farina are married and played together as the Evens; Lally formed Fugazi with MacKaye. The three of them have since played a few more shows under the name Coriky, and that’s the name they’ll be using when they put out their debut album together next month.

The self-titled Coriky was recorded with Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studios last year — MacKaye plays guitar, Farina plays drums, Lally plays bass, and they all sing. It’ll be out on 3/27 via Dischord, and today the band are sharing its lead single, “Clean Kill.” It’s soft and melodic, and all three of their voices come together for its chorus: “It’s a clean kill, it’s a clean kill, but it’s not clean.” There’s some more piercing bash-outs toward the end of the track which suggest the album might have some harder edges, but “Clean Kill” certainly goes down pretty clean.

Listen to it below.

<a href="http://coriky.bandcamp.com/album/coriky" target="_blank">Coriky by Coriky</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Clean Kill”

02 “Hard To Explain”

03 “Say Yes”

04 “Have A Cup Of Tea”

05 “Too Many Husbands”

06 “BQM”

07 “Last Thing”

08 “Jack Says”

09 “Shedileebop”

10 “Inauguration Day”

11 “Woulda Coulda”

Coriky is out 3/27 via Dischord. Pre-order it here or here.