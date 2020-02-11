Coriky – “Clean Kill”

Back in in November 2018, Ian MacKaye, Amy Farina, and Joe Lally played their first show togther as a then-unnamed band in a Washington, DC church. At the time, they said they had been playing in a basement since 2015. They, of course, have history: MacKaye and Farina are married and played together as the Evens; Lally formed Fugazi with MacKaye. The three of them have since played a few more shows under the name Coriky, and that’s the name they’ll be using when they put out their debut album together next month.
The self-titled Coriky was recorded with Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studios last year — MacKaye plays guitar, Farina plays drums, Lally plays bass, and they all sing. It’ll be out on 3/27 via Dischord, and today the band are sharing its lead single, “Clean Kill.” It’s soft and melodic, and all three of their voices come together for its chorus: “It’s a clean kill, it’s a clean kill, but it’s not clean.” There’s some more piercing bash-outs toward the end of the track which suggest the album might have some harder edges, but “Clean Kill” certainly goes down pretty clean.
Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Clean Kill”
02 “Hard To Explain”
03 “Say Yes”
04 “Have A Cup Of Tea”
05 “Too Many Husbands”
06 “BQM”
07 “Last Thing”
08 “Jack Says”
09 “Shedileebop”
10 “Inauguration Day”
11 “Woulda Coulda”