Migos, Travis Scott, and Young Thug have teamed up for a new song called “Give No Fxk,” “GNF” for short. The all-star pairing debuted the track live last year at Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

It’s the first new track attributed to Migos in a while. While each member of the trio has been pretty active on their own (as has their label Quality Control), it’s been two whole years since the last proper Migos album, Culture II. Culture III is expected out sometime this year.

Watch a video for “Give No Fxk” below.