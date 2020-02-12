Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters’ New Album Is Done, And He’s Making A Documentary About Van Touring

Dave Grohl was a guest on the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he had some news to share. “We just finished making a record,” he said. “There’s a riff on the new record that I’ve been working on for 25 fucking years — first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle, and every record I’m like, ‘Ooh, let’s put it on,’ but it didn’t work.”

The last Foo Fighters LP, Concrete And Gold, came out in 2017. But a new Foo Fighters album isn’t the only project that Grohl is working on. He also talked at some length about a documentary he’s making — one of a few, apparently — about van life and van touring. As he explained:

I’m making a documentary right now — uh, making a few — but … I’m making a movie about vans and van touring. Because back in the day, that’s how younger independent bands, the van was the tour bus for the punk rockers in the ’80s. Everybody had a van. Even before, like long before — vans go way back. So I’ve interviewed everybody, and you’d be surprised. Like, the Beatles toured in a van. Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, U2. There’s something about that time, you know, it’s like you wear it like a badge. You’re like, “Oh, shit, yeah.” I toured in a band for five years, sleeping on floors, butter sandwiches and getting paid two dollars a night. The movie’s not so much about, like, really awesome van tour anecdotes — which it is, there are many — but it’s really more about the drive to do it. Why would anyone give up everything, quit their job, leave home, leave everything behind, just to chase this dream with no guarantee that you’re ever going to make it? And you starve and bleed and you’re sick and you’re pissed and you get taken to jail and get in fights and blah blah — but you always get to the next gig. Like, you ALWAYS get to the next gig. So you’d be surprised, everybody has the same story, and it is absolutely a key to success.

Listen to the full interview below, starting at 48:14.

(Thanks to r/foofighters user hearmymotoredheart for doing some transcription.)