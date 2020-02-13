iji – “In Motion” (Feat. Greta Kline)

iji, Zach Burba’s pop project that features a rotating crew of musicians, is releasing a new self-titled album next month. It’s the proper follow-up to 2016’s Bubble, though Burba has kept busy in the meantime, playing on albums by Dear Nora, Mega Bog, and others. A couple weeks ago, the Seattle-based musician shared its lead single, “Faster,” and today he’s putting out another new song, “In Motion,” which features vocals from Greta Kline of Frankie Cosmos, who iji has toured with in the past.

The song is inspired by the feeling you get when being on the road, when hours slip into days slip into weeks and you’re constantly in motion. “Rolling, drifting, visible at this time/ Dreamt of my disappearing lines,” they duet, commiserating over the shared experience of drifting off and away. Listen below.

<a href="http://ijiiji.bandcamp.com/album/iji" target="_blank">iji by iji</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Don’t Ever Wanna Go Back”

02 “Something To Say”

03 “In Motion”

04 “Party’s Turn”

05 “The Ultimate In Relaxation”

06 “Faster”

07 “Much Oblige”

08 “Chewing”

09 “Where Are You?”

10 “Merger”

11 “The Salmon Ladder”

12 “Lizard”

13 “Unlimit’s Outroduction”

iji is out 3/6 via Feeding Tube Records. Pre-order it here.