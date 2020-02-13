Pusha T, Pharrell, & Damian Lillard Share New Shoe Jingle

Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers point guard and five-time NBA All Star, is teaming up with Pusha T for a new colorway of his signature Dame 6 Adidas sneakers. The design was supposedly influenced by early 2000s mixtape culture and has the words “I Am My Own Fan” imprinted along the medial midsole.

Lillard, in addition to being a very good basketball player, is also a rapper under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. He’s performing at the NBA All-Star Saturday Night festivities, and along with Shaquille O’Neal, he’s one of the all-time best NBA players who are also rappers. (He and Shaq recorded diss track about each other last year.)

So it makes sense that to promote their shoe collab, which goes on sale tomorrow for $140, Lillard and Pusha T have decided to record a rap song. They tapped another big name, Pharrell, to produce the track, which is called “Check The Scoreboard.” Listen and watch its accompanying music video below.