YG – “Konklusions” (Feat. Kehlani)

California stars YG and Kehlani have been a couple for a few months now, and with this being Valentine’s Day and all, they’ve just come out with a new single about being really into each other. But YG and Kehlani aren’t exactly born romantics. YG mostly raps about committing crimes and not caring about other people, and Kehlani mostly sings about difficult emotional situations. So the song is pretty weird!

It’s good, though. “Konklusions,” the couple’s new collaboration, has a cool airy beat from producers Boi-1da, Allen Ritter, and Jahaan Sweet. It’s built from a sample of a voice — presumably Kehlani’s warping and twisting and dancing through the drums. YG’s craggy voice meshes nicely with Kehlani’s airy coo.

Lyrically, YG and Kehlani sound like a mixed-up, chaotic pair who go through shit with each other but still care about each other. YG’s lyrics are not exactly romantic — “If I fuck on a bitch, is you gon’ fuck on dude?/ Is we gon’ play monkey see, monkey do?/ If I fuck you good, is you gon’ fuck me back?/ Is you really gon’ get my name tat?” — but they do seem sincere. Listen to the song below.

“Konklusions” is out now on the streaming services.