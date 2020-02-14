Polo G – “Go Stupid” (Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa)

The young Chicago rapper Polo G has a rare gift for bluesy, melodic, mournful takes on his hometown’s drill sound. Last year’s Die A Legend, my favorite rap album of 2019, was a heavy piece of work that burst with thought and feeling. And yet Polo G can also flat-out rap when he feels like it, and that’s what he does on his new single “Go Stupid.” He has company.

“Go Stupid” is a summit meeting between three extremely hungry rappers who all had breakout years in 2019. On “Go Stupid,” Polo G teams up with Stunna 4 Vegas, the frequent DaBaby collaborator from North Carolina, and the young Memphis insurgent NLE Choppa. All of them are young — Polo is 21, Stunna is 24, and Choppa is 17. And on “Go Stupid,” all of them have energy. The song, which has no chorus, is just all three rappers ripping up a Mike Will Made-It/Tay Keith beat. It’s fun as hell.

In director Michael Garcia’s “Go Stupid” video, all three rappers incite an unruly day at a high-school. It’s the sort of cheesy, ridiculous clip that used to get a lot of play on Rap City. (Shout out to the scenes of the teacher dancing. I have always loved shit like that.) Check it out below.

“Go Stupid” is out now on the streaming services. Polo G’s last single, the Lil Tjay collab “First Place,” just came out last month.