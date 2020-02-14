James Blake Shares Statement Defending Jameela Jamil After Online Attacks

James Blake has shared a statement publicly defending his girlfriend, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil. This week, Jamil was accused by writer Tracie Egan Morrissey of having Munchausen syndrome, a mental disorder in which someone repeatedly fakes illness or injury to attract attention. After combing through interviews with Jamil, Morrissey argued on Instagram that her accounts of frequent health issues, including cancer, car accidents, mercury poisoning, and bee attacks, seemed implausible and inconsistent.

Jamil has spent the past few days defending herself on social media. “Some weirdo stalker started a viral conspiracy thread on my having munchausens apparently,” she wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram. “She thought that because my car accident stories was ‘different’ …. that’s because they were about two separate car accidents 13 years apart. In her rush to bully and drag, she forgot to read… But after a few hours of feeling upset that I’m being gaslit and targeted for harassment… I sort of realized… oh. Ok. Some people have sad, empty lives.”

Now, James Blake has entered the conversation. “I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s pretty disgusting to watch the woman I love just be dog piled on every day for such ridiculous things. She hasn’t sold dangerous products to kids. She hasn’t abused anyone. She hasn’t funded anything dangerous or brought any deliberate harm to any marginalized group. She’s just done her best as an ever learning human, as most of us are, to help other people with her privilege.”

“She does this because she had such a difficult life,” he continued. “Because she doesn’t want others to feel alone, gaslit, or ashamed the way she has. I am there for her swollen joints, her dislocations, her severe allergic reactions, her constant high fevers. I was there for her concussions, her three months of seizures when the doctor gave her the cancer diagnosis, and for all her operations and their complications due to EDS. I can feel the lumps in her back from the car accident and see all the scars. I am there when she turns down amazing job opportunities because of her health limitations. I actually live with her. Her being attractive, tall, and successful doesn’t mean she hasn’t been sick.”

Read his full statement below.